FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 3064455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.