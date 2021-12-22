FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Gap Up to $182.59

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.59, but opened at $189.10. FirstService shares last traded at $189.16, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.55.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

