FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.35

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.35 and traded as low as $14.70. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 37.31% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

