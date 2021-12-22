Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $186.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.63 and a 200 day moving average of $196.89. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

