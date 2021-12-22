Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $12.01 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $389.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

