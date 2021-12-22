Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,486 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $288.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.91 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.24 and a 200-day moving average of $302.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

