Flixxo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,874.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $2,874.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

