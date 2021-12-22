FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

