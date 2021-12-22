FLO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

