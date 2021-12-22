Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Fluor worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth $100,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

