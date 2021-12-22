Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 12,100 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 853,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

