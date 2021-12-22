Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,361. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.30.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

