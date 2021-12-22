Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.26

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.26 and traded as low as $14.00. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 19,648 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSUMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

