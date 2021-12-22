FortKnoxster (FKX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

