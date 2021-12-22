Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.59% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $131,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 159.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

