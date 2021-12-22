Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Stock Price Up 5%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) shares shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 28,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 118,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

