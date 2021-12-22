Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

