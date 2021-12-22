Fractal (FCL) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $250,030.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.30 or 0.08112468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.81 or 0.99854834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.