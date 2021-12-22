Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$194.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.93.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$171.34. 103,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,190. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$205.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$175.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$180.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49. Insiders have sold a total of 19,027 shares of company stock worth $3,315,002 over the last ninety days.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

