Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 27.4% over the last three years.

Shares of FTF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 190,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,262. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

