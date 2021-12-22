Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,463,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 17,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,739,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

