Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

