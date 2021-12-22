Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $36.04 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.11 or 0.08148745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,013.33 or 0.99871538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00074113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,510,574,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

