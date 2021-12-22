Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 10,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 29,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.32%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.