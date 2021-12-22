Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

