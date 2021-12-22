Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ULCC stock remained flat at $$14.09 on Wednesday. 413,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

