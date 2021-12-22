Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Frontline posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 79,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,452. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

