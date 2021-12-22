Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.21. Frontline shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 32,889 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

