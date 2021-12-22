FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $671.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.27 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCN opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

