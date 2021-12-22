Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $387.08 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.28 or 0.99215623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00031956 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.36 or 0.01460756 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

