Fundamental Research Boosts Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target to C$10.86

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$10.70 to C$10.86 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

BCF stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 12 month low of C$8.35 and a 12 month high of C$10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.95.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

