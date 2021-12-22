Fundamental Research Cuts Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Price Target to C$0.39

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) had its price objective decreased by Fundamental Research from C$0.42 to C$0.39 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 457.14% from the company’s current price.

CVE:BHT remained flat at $C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 108,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,945. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Braveheart Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

