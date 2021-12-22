Fundamental Research Trims Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Target Price to C$1.14

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$2.03 to C$1.14 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:CSX remained flat at $C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,550. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37.

Get Clean Seed Capital Group alerts:

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.