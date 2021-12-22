Fundamental Research Trims Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Target Price to C$1.14

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$2.03 to C$1.14 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.
CVE:CSX remained flat at $C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,550. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37.
Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile
