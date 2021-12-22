FunFair (FUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006771 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.