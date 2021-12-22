Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 5.7%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $40.00. 117,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,498,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,549,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

