FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 242.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $141,792.86 and $1,862.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00375225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000882 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.60 or 0.01325743 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

