FYDcoin (FYD) Market Cap Achieves $3.52 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $31,838.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 569,279,594 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

