Fyooz Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $331,527.50 and $111,557.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Fyooz Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

