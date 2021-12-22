G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $25.57

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $26.67. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 675,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

