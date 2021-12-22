GamerCoin Price Tops $0.0879 on Major Exchanges (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $30.87 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.62 or 0.08135420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,091.00 or 1.00003380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002666 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,048,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

