GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 3.8%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $47.18. 5,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,446,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in GDS by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
