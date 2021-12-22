GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 3.8%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $47.18. 5,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,446,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in GDS by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.