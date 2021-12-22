Geeq Price Up 38.6% This Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 52.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00210142 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.