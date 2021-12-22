Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits Market Cap of $144.98 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $144.98 million and $8.31 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207497 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 145,509,848 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.