Gems Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Gems has a market capitalization of $399,239.85 and approximately $12,643.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00209889 BTC.

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

