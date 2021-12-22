General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average of $197.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

