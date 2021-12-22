General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.