General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 301,180 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 3.2% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. 30,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,559,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of -178.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.