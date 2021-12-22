General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $73.00 at Citigroup

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.