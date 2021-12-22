Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) shares rose 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 155,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 395,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$132.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.49.

About Generation Mining (TSE:GENM)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

