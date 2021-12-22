George R. Aylward Purchases 10,049 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE NCZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 166,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,581. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
