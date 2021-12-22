George R. Aylward Purchases 10,049 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NCZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 166,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,581. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

